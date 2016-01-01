Dr. Mingkui Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mingkui Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mingkui Chen, MD is a Pathology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Pathology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF NANJING UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
About Dr. Mingkui Chen, MD
- Pathology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912122409
Education & Certifications
- University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland
- Creighton University Medical Center - Saint Joseph
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF NANJING UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.