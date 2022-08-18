Overview

Dr. Mingke Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wang works at China Town General Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.