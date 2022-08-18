Dr. Mingke Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mingke Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Mingke Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
China Town General Surgery139 Centre St Ste 512, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 431-6463
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office is clean and the front desk staff does a great job of making sure everyone wears a mask. They offer you a mask when you enter that you should wear on top of your current mask. This really makes me feel safe in the waiting room. Having breast exams and biopsies is really the most uncomfortable experience. Dr. Wang is really great during these times and makes it much more bearable. She is great at following up so you're not waiting and worried for so many days. I really appreciate the care she and her staff give me.
About Dr. Mingke Wang, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1548469778
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.