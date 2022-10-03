Dr. Raymond Mingcan He, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mingcan He is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Mingcan He, DDS
Overview
Dr. Raymond Mingcan He, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Somerville, MA. They graduated from University of Michigan School of Dentistry.
Locations
Gentle Dental Somerville14 McGrath Hwy, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 623-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dentist I ever had super professional
About Dr. Raymond Mingcan He, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Mandarin
- 1962063941
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan School of Dentistry
Dr. Mingcan He has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mingcan He accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mingcan He speaks Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mingcan He. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mingcan He.
