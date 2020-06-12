Dr. Ming Zhong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming Zhong, MD
Overview
Dr. Ming Zhong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty13656 39th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhong is an excellent provider. He is thorough, knowledgeable, and takes the time to explain everything so that both patient and the doctor are on the same page. I would recommend him and the Robbinsville office to my family and friends.
About Dr. Ming Zhong, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1265792816
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
