Dr. Ming Yi, MD

Geriatric Medicine
40 years of experience
Dr. Ming Yi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Tianjin Med U.

Dr. Yi works at Charlestown Care Center in Catonsville, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlestown Care Center
    Charlestown Care Center
711 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 247-5602
  2. 2
    Charlestown Community Inc
    Charlestown Community Inc
709 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 247-5602
  3. 3
    5730 Executive Dr Ste 230, Baltimore, MD 21228
(410) 247-5602

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Ming Yi, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    40 years of experience
    English
    NPI Number
    1295796704
    Education & Certifications

    Union Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Union Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Union Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    Tianjin Med U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Yi has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness, and more.

    Dr. Yi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

