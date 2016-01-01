Overview

Dr. Ming Yi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Tianjin Med U.



Dr. Yi works at Charlestown Care Center in Catonsville, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.