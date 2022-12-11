Dr. Ming Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming Xu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ming Xu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JIANGXI COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee and Riverside Medical Center.
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Behavioral Medicine Bourbonnais21 Heritage Dr Ste 102, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 937-8204Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Good Doctor I won't share my 10 years of seeing him but my mind is good!
About Dr. Ming Xu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- JIANGXI COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xu has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
