Dr. Ming Wang, MD
Dr. Ming Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Palmer Plaza Building1801 West End Ave Ste 1150, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 321-8881
Went to the Wang Institute for Lasik and I couldn’t be happier. Procedure went smooth and quickly with the help of their amazing staff. I went n in for the free consultation and had surgery immediately after I was determined a candidate. The procedure took me from 20/100 to 20/20 vision. They had a year end special which was great as well. I highly recommend this business.
About Dr. Ming Wang, MD
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
549 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
