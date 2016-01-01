Overview

Dr. Ming-Ming Lee, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.