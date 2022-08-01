Overview

Dr. Ming Lu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Lu works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.