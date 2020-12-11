Dr. Ming Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ming Liu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Ming Liu MD2495 Hospital Dr Ste 240, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Liu. He has performed my two mastectomy procedures successfully. He gave me a clear instructions before each procedure and called me back after the procedures to check my healing process.
About Dr. Ming Liu, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1912017286
Education & Certifications
- TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic.
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
