Dr. Ming Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Ming Li, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Jose, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 55 N 13th St, San Jose, CA 95112 Directions (408) 993-8764
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very simple office, staff are friendly. Dr. Li is very thorough and it is the first time in 30 years that an endocrinologist gave me a complete exam. no other doctor ver checked my throat and looked for lumps. Sat me down and explained every detail of my symptoms. I also had insurance problems and had to pay cash even when her clerk at the desk spoke to my insurance and let her know that I am covered in and out of my stated coverage. I spoke to the doctor and she said it would be not problem
About Dr. Ming Li, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1982702056
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
