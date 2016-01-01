Dr. Ming Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Ming Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Behr Kathleen L1125 E Spruce Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 248-1493
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ming Lee, MD
- Family Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1013141829
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
