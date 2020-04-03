Overview

Dr. Ming Jeang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Jeang works at CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.