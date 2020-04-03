Dr. Ming Jeang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming Jeang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ming Jeang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. Jeang works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Center3337 Plainview St Ste 8, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 941-6083
Basewave Properties Pllc4808 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 941-6083
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jeang is very thorough; I was able to get in the same day and had every test I needed that day; follow ups are easy and on time
About Dr. Ming Jeang, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1922036631
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeang has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jeang speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.