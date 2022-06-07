See All Pediatric Urologists in Lutherville, MD
Dr. Ming-Hsien Wang, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.6 (8)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ming-Hsien Wang, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Tufts Medical School.

Dr. Wang works at Johns Hopkins Urology At Greenspring Station in Lutherville, MD with other offices in Conroe, TX and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Hopkins Urology At Greenspring Station
    10803 Falls Rd Ste 3300, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 616-7600
    17580 Interstate 45 S Ste 410, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 822-2778
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-2914
    Johns Hopkins Children's Center
    1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 502-7710
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    J.Mollica — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Ming-Hsien Wang, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518101823
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts Medical School
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

