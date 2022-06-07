Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ming-Hsien Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ming-Hsien Wang, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Tufts Medical School.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins Urology At Greenspring Station10803 Falls Rd Ste 3300, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 616-7600
- 2 17580 Interstate 45 S Ste 410, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (832) 822-2778
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-2914
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-7710Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visit Dr. Wang to assess our son's hypospadias. Not only was she able to quickly assess the issue and its severity (or thankfully... the lack thereof!) she made every effort for us to understand how it all comes about. She has a wonderful bedside manner and would recommend her to any and everyone looking for an expert in the field.
About Dr. Ming-Hsien Wang, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1518101823
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical School
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
