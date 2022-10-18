Dr. Ming He, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. He is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming He, MD
Overview
Dr. Ming He, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. He works at
Locations
-
1
Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7070Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. He?
Yesterday I went with my husband for his appointment with Dr He, which we made as a follow up for a neuro incident he had in August which affected his eyes and that's her specialty. We thought we had our diagnosis since he had already seen so many doctors, but some things didn't quite fit. Dr He took a great amount of time going over his imaging and report, consulted with her in office radiologist and listened closely to our account of the incident and also did a lot of diagnostic tests in the exam room. She was very, very thorough and patient in her explanations and answering all our questions. The new diagnosis wasn't particularly a good one, but we now know what really occured and it may help us moving forward. I'm very thankful to Dr He.
About Dr. Ming He, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- English, Mandarin
- 1497911531
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm-Harvard Med Sch
- Temple University Hospital
- Harbor Hospital
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. He has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. He accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. He works at
Dr. He has seen patients for Diplopia and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. He on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. He speaks Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. He, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. He appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.