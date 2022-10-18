See All Ophthalmologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Ming He, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ming He, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. He works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jfk Medical Center
    65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 (732) 321-7070
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Nystagmus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Myasthenia Gravis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pituitary Tumor
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Bell's Palsy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chiari's Deformity
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prism Lenses
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Yesterday I went with my husband for his appointment with Dr He, which we made as a follow up for a neuro incident he had in August which affected his eyes and that's her specialty. We thought we had our diagnosis since he had already seen so many doctors, but some things didn't quite fit. Dr He took a great amount of time going over his imaging and report, consulted with her in office radiologist and listened closely to our account of the incident and also did a lot of diagnostic tests in the exam room. She was very, very thorough and patient in her explanations and answering all our questions. The new diagnosis wasn't particularly a good one, but we now know what really occured and it may help us moving forward. I'm very thankful to Dr He.
    Lynn for Robers S — Oct 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ming He, MD
    About Dr. Ming He, MD

    Specialties
    Neuro-Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    1497911531
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Mass EE Infirm-Harvard Med Sch
    Residency
    Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    Harbor Hospital
    Medical Education
    SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ming He, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. He is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. He has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. He works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. He's profile.

    Dr. He has seen patients for Diplopia and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. He on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. He, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. He appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

