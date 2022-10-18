Overview

Dr. Ming He, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. He works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.