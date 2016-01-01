Dr. Ming Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming Guo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ming Guo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Guo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7298
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guo?
About Dr. Ming Guo, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1083639801
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guo works at
Dr. Guo speaks Chinese.
Dr. Guo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.