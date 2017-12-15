See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Ming-Chih Kao, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ming-Chih Kao, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Kao works at DEPARTMENT OF DERMATOLOGY in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Emeryville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Migraine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stanford University Medical Center
    450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 (650) 723-6238
  2. 2
    Stanford Health Care Emeryville 5800
    5800 Hollis St, Emeryville, CA 94608 (510) 806-2100
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Migraine
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Migraine
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 15, 2017
    Dr. Kao is kind caring and very smart. He's taken the initiative to find new ways of helping his patients by researching new relevant treatments. He was well prepared for my first appointment. and had read my full medical file, which is quite large. He's noticed that some number of pain patients have Ehlers-Danlos and has worked to find specific treatment to help us recover. After decades of dealing with doctors that treated me like a faker, it's wonderful to be treated with respect.
    Dec 15, 2017
    About Dr. Ming-Chih Kao, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922282870
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
