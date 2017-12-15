Overview

Dr. Ming-Chih Kao, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Kao works at DEPARTMENT OF DERMATOLOGY in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Emeryville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Migraine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.