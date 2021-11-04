Dr. Ming Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ming Chen, MD
Dr. Ming Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chung Shan U.
Locations
Rolin Otomo O.d.55 S Kukui St Ste C109, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 531-8874
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Explaining details about my floaters
About Dr. Ming Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1376621318
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Chung Shan U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.