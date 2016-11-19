Dr. Minetta Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minetta Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Minetta Liu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Dr Liu treated me at Georgetown Univ hospital in 2010. She was very knowledgeable about current research and clinical trials and treatment options. She listened to specific concerns or issues with side effects etc and took seriously. Great bedside manner and very caring. I can't comment on wait times or office staff where she is now but I would use her again.
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
