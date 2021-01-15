Dr. Minesh Pathak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minesh Pathak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Minesh Pathak, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Pathak works at
Locations
-
1
Bartlett- Raleigh Internal Medicine Group P. C.2743 Summer Oaks Dr, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 382-5256
-
2
Kidney Care Consultants3950 New Covington Pike Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38128 Directions (901) 382-5256
-
3
Kidney Care Consultants6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 382-5256
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pathak?
I have been seeing Dr. Pathak for a few years. I have found him to be competent, caring and always helpful. He has recommended meds for me while giving me a thorough explanation of why I needed them. He always shares my lab results, explains them and even gives me a copy. Thus, I gave him a high rating.
About Dr. Minesh Pathak, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1821299512
Education & Certifications
- University Mississippi Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Penn State University
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pathak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathak works at
Dr. Pathak has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pathak speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.