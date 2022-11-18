Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Minesh Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Locations
Peachtree Hema/Onc Consultants775 Poplar Rd Ste 310, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 251-2590
Peachtree Hematology & Oncology1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 350-9853
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have an elevated hemoglobin and when my primary referred me to a doctor at a cancer treatment center I was concerned. Dr. Patel put me at ease and gave great, understandable explanations and is taking steps to determine what may be causing the issue. I would not hesitate to recommend at this point.
About Dr. Minesh Patel, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1699094300
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.