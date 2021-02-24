See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Dobbs Ferry, NY
Dr. Minesh Patel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Minesh Patel, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Minesh Patel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dobbs Ferry, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Patel works at The Childrens Village in Dobbs Ferry, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Childrens Village
    1 ECHO HL, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 693-0600
  2. 2
    Ct. Psychiatry Associates P.C.
    1177 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 793-2555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

    Feb 24, 2021
    Dr. Patel is SO caring and he knows exactly what is going on with you. I can text him any time and he always gets back to me quickly. My husband loves to know that I’m in great hands with Dr. Patel, and we cannot thank him enough for all his help.
    No — Feb 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Minesh Patel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Minesh Patel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patel to family and friends

    Dr. Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Minesh Patel, MD.

    About Dr. Minesh Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033409073
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Minesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Minesh Patel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.