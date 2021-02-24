Dr. Minesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Minesh Patel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dobbs Ferry, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
The Childrens Village1 ECHO HL, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522 Directions (914) 693-0600
Ct. Psychiatry Associates P.C.1177 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 793-2555
- Aetna
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Patel is SO caring and he knows exactly what is going on with you. I can text him any time and he always gets back to me quickly. My husband loves to know that I’m in great hands with Dr. Patel, and we cannot thank him enough for all his help.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
