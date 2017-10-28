Overview

Dr. Minesh Khatri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Khatri works at NYU Langone Medical Associates--Bethpage in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.