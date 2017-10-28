Dr. Minesh Khatri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minesh Khatri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Minesh Khatri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Khatri works at
Locations
Nyu Winthrop Hospital Dialysis Center At Bethpage530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 663-2169
Winthrop University Hospital Division of Nephrology200 Old Country Rd Ste 135, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2169
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first time visiting Dr. Khatri. I felt so relaxed as I was being examined. His front office staff are fantastic. They helped me fill out the forms. When I was brought to the examination room Dr Khatri made sure every question was answered. I believe he is from the old school that learns about his patients and when you leave you know he did everything possible.
About Dr. Minesh Khatri, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1407056468
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Khatri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khatri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatri has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.