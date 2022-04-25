See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Minerva Covarrubias, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Minerva Covarrubias, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Covarrubias works at Parkridge Medical Group - Specialty in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Parkridge Medical Group - Specialty
    2205 McCallie Ave Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 698-2435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maury Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 25, 2022
    Four years ago Dr. Covarrubius treated my husband for a plural cavity infection (acquired at Erlanger) and we couldn’t be more pleased. Last week she did a bronchoscopy testing for cancer. She has always explained everything until we understood. I would recommend her with any lung problems.
    — Apr 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Minerva Covarrubias, MD
    About Dr. Minerva Covarrubias, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306993290
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Rochester General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Covarrubias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Covarrubias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Covarrubias works at Parkridge Medical Group - Specialty in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Covarrubias’s profile.

    Dr. Covarrubias has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covarrubias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Covarrubias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covarrubias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covarrubias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covarrubias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

