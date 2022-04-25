Dr. Covarrubias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minerva Covarrubias, MD
Overview
Dr. Minerva Covarrubias, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Covarrubias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parkridge Medical Group - Specialty2205 McCallie Ave Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-2435
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Covarrubias?
Four years ago Dr. Covarrubius treated my husband for a plural cavity infection (acquired at Erlanger) and we couldn’t be more pleased. Last week she did a bronchoscopy testing for cancer. She has always explained everything until we understood. I would recommend her with any lung problems.
About Dr. Minerva Covarrubias, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1306993290
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Rochester General Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covarrubias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covarrubias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covarrubias works at
Dr. Covarrubias has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Low Blood Oxygen Level and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covarrubias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Covarrubias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covarrubias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covarrubias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covarrubias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.