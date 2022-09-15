Dr. Mine Turhan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mine Turhan, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mine Turhan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Nyu|NYU DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Turhan works at
Locations
-
1
Comfortable Care Bee Ridge Pediatrics5540 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 1, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 241-4315Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turhan?
I AM HAPPY TO HAVE FOUND HER , TAKES GREAT CARE OF ME
About Dr. Mine Turhan, DDS
- Dentistry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Female
- 1366878696
Education & Certifications
- Implant Maxicourse In New York
- Nyu Lutheran Hospitals Advanced Education In General Dentistry Residency
- Nyu|NYU DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turhan accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Turhan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Turhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turhan works at
Dr. Turhan speaks Turkish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Turhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.