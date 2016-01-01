Dr. Mindy Stimell Rauch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stimell Rauch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mindy Stimell Rauch, MD
Overview
Dr. Mindy Stimell Rauch, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Stimell Rauch works at
Locations
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Humana
About Dr. Mindy Stimell Rauch, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578524138
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
