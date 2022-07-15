Dr. Mindy Shaffran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mindy Shaffran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mindy Shaffran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Shaffran works at
Locations
-
1
Suffolk Obgyn Llp118 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 475-4404Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Mid Island Medical PC285 Sills Rd, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-4404
- 3 50 Route 111 Ste 208, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 361-7171
-
4
Health Now6144 Route 25a, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 929-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaffran?
I have been with suf obgyn for over 28 years. I didn't start seeing Dr. Shaffran until 2018 after another doctor's retirement. All I can say is I never knew that an annual exam could be so gentle and so stress free. She is kind, pleasant and very knowledgeable. I have a long and involved medical history with the the practice and health wise in general. Dr. Shaffran was patient, thorough and provided very good follow-up information and directions. I am so impressed that now both my daughters see her as well.
About Dr. Mindy Shaffran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922084383
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- City College of New York Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaffran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaffran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffran works at
Dr. Shaffran has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaffran speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.