Dr. Mindy Shaffran, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mindy Shaffran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Shaffran works at Suffolk OB/GYN LLP, Port Jefferson, NY in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, Smithtown, NY and Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suffolk Obgyn Llp
    118 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 475-4404
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Mid Island Medical PC
    285 Sills Rd, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 475-4404
  3. 3
    50 Route 111 Ste 208, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 361-7171
  4. 4
    Health Now
    6144 Route 25a, Wading River, NY 11792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 929-3222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Jul 15, 2022
    I have been with suf obgyn for over 28 years. I didn't start seeing Dr. Shaffran until 2018 after another doctor's retirement. All I can say is I never knew that an annual exam could be so gentle and so stress free. She is kind, pleasant and very knowledgeable. I have a long and involved medical history with the the practice and health wise in general. Dr. Shaffran was patient, thorough and provided very good follow-up information and directions. I am so impressed that now both my daughters see her as well.
    Terri — Jul 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mindy Shaffran, MD
    About Dr. Mindy Shaffran, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922084383
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • City College of New York Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mindy Shaffran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaffran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaffran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaffran has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

