Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Confidence and intelligence are her main qualities. She and her staff were great which is a direct reflection of her ability and personality. Definitely recommend this doctor
About Dr. Mindy Rabinowitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1962727701
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson-Dept of Otolaryngology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
