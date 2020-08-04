Dr. Luck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mindy Luck, MD
Overview
Dr. Mindy Luck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ. School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Luck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main Office505 Omega Dr, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 468-3255
-
2
Omega Grand Prairie2912 Kraft St Ste 30, Arlington, TX 76010 Directions (817) 640-0771
-
3
Omega OBGYN - Mansfield1200 Highway 287 N Ste 103, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 473-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luck?
Dr.Luck delivered my son in December of 2018. Through out my entire pregnancy Dr.Luck had been my provider, Yvonne the nurse practitioner is great as well. I never had any issues with the care they provided. They wait time was never long prior to appointments. I never had an issue reaching a nurse or medical assistant when I had questions.
About Dr. Mindy Luck, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649249053
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center Amarillo
- Texas Tech Univ. School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luck works at
Dr. Luck speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Luck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.