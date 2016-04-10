Dr. Mindy Lane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mindy Lane, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mindy Lane, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
Sparrow Hand Surgeons2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 216, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 364-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lane may come across as being abrasive or harsh to some people, but I took that to mean she really cares about her patients. She pushed me towards a much healthier lifestyle than what I had -- not only with the bariatric surgery, but an overhaul in my eating and general lifestyle. She's also very good at what she does, doesn't hold anything back - like side effects, etc, and is up front and honest. I recommend her to those who ask about my success!
About Dr. Mindy Lane, DO
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932190642
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.