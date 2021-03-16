Dr. Mindy Lam, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mindy Lam, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mindy Lam, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Foot Care of Clifton Park Pllc870 ROUTE 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 371-7133
- Ellis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Been to this office and practice several times in the last few months. Wait times ok, office staff friendly. Wish she would explain the condition to me more, as I've shown curiosity to understand what's going on, especially since she seems unable to treat my condition. Was able to recommend me to get a second opinion, and followed a progressively complex/invasive plan for treatment. Can't really rate her higher since the presenting condition hasn't improved in the time that I've been in her practice's care.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1417034232
- Crozer Keystone Hlth System Healthplex
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Maryland
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.