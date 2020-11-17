Overview

Dr. Mindy Jan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Jan works at Southwest Kidney Institute in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypercalcemia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.