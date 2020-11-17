Dr. Mindy Jan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mindy Jan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mindy Jan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Jan works at
Southwest Kidney Institute Plc1645 N SWAN RD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 327-6265
Greater Phoenix Collaborative Care PC695 S Pecan Tree Ln, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 327-6265
Swan Dialysis1635 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 327-1125
Tucson West Dialysis1780 W Anklam Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 624-2220
Tucson Central Dialysis2901 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 325-3408
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She Has been my Dr for 15 years she is an excellent Nephrologist Five stars!!!
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1902804974
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Nephrology
Dr. Jan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jan has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jan.
