Dr. Mindy Christianson, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mindy Christianson, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Christianson works at Johns Hopkins Fertility Center in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Fertility Center
    10753 Falls Rd Ste 335, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 583-2750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Mastodynia

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 11, 2022
    A phenomenal physician! She is kind, compassionate, empathetic, accommodating and absolutely fabulous in her specialty. She has excellent knowledge & insight on the IVF process. She intuitively knows what will work best; how to maximize success and minimize side effects & risks. She keeps you calm, reassured and feeling safe, seen, and heard throughout the entire process. I am so grateful I had the privilege of having her guide me through my IVF journey. Dr. Christianson is an Absolutely Phenomenal Physician!
    — Feb 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mindy Christianson, MD
    About Dr. Mindy Christianson, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346396637
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mindy Christianson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christianson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christianson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christianson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christianson works at Johns Hopkins Fertility Center in Lutherville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Christianson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Christianson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christianson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christianson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christianson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

