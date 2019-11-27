See All General Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Mindy Bowie, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mindy Bowie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bowie works at Louisiana Breast Specialists in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisiana Breast Specialist
    500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 212, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 216-1118
  2. 2
    Womans Hospital Anesthesiology
    100 Womans Way, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 927-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Reduction
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 27, 2019
    She was very caring & thorough. Never rushed through my exam & explained everything very well.
    Lisa — Nov 27, 2019
    About Dr. Mindy Bowie, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114014537
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mindy Bowie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowie works at Louisiana Breast Specialists in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bowie’s profile.

    Dr. Bowie has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

