Dr. Mindy Bohrer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mindy Bohrer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Bohrer works at
Locations
-
1
Robert L Slackman MD PA2623 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 216, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 742-0065
- 2 21020 State Road 7 Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 472-0065
-
3
West Boca Radiation Oncology9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 742-0065
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
may appear at first to be dismissive but very caring and compassionate doctor when it matters. Highly recommended by other medical professionals. Staff could be more courteous at times.
About Dr. Mindy Bohrer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1902895360
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohrer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohrer has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bohrer speaks Portuguese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohrer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.