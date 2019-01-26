Overview

Dr. Mindy Bixby, DO is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Bixby works at Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavilion in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA and Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.