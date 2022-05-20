Dr. Mindi Bull, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mindi Bull, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mindi Bull, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Ascension Medical Group St. John ENT and Head & Neck Surgery1919 S Wheeling Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 403-6284
Restoration Foot & Ankle Pllc800 W Boise Cir Ste 150, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 994-9150
Ascension St. John Broken Arrow1000 W Boise Cir, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 994-9150
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Follow up to tongue surgery
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891859856
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bull has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Bull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.