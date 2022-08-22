Dr. Minda Neimark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neimark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minda Neimark, MD
Dr. Minda Neimark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Oakridge Ambulatory Surgery1000 NE 56th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Directions (954) 229-8660
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
This Doctor did my surgery in 2007, vaginal, rectal, bladder sling and other. She fixed like 5 things I thought I had to just live with. Very successful surgery and I still have no issues today. I’m 63. She was wonderful.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Neimark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neimark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neimark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Neimark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neimark.
