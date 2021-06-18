Dr. Minas Kochumian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kochumian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minas Kochumian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Minas Kochumian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Kochumian works at
Minas Kochuman MD18251 Roscoe Blvd Ste 202, Northridge, CA 91325
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Great Doctor that always has time to talk, no rushing and provides sound medical advise. Very happy to have him as my primary physician. The office staff is truly professional and friendly. Great overall service and communication.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Dr. Kochumian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kochumian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kochumian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kochumian works at
Dr. Kochumian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kochumian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kochumian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kochumian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.