Dr. Minas Constantinides, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Minas Constantinides, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Constantinides works at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westlake Dermtology & Cosmetic Surgery-
    3800 N Lamar Blvd Ste 155, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 617-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Sinusitis

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 06, 2018
    I’ve had three appointments with Doctor Constantinides, and he has the best bedside manner of any surgeon I have seen. He’s very meticulous about each individual’s situation. He will be fixing my perforated septum which a previous surgeon was unable to do. It is a very difficult thing to do. I have full confidence that Doctor C will accomplish this. His credentials are impeccable, and I know I’m in the best hands I could possibly be, and he is in Austin, TX.
    Karen Brownfield in Austin, TX — Apr 06, 2018
    About Dr. Minas Constantinides, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    • 1194823096
    Education & Certifications

    • U Toronto
    • Nyu Med Ctr University Hosp
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Brown
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Minas Constantinides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Constantinides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Constantinides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Constantinides works at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Constantinides’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Constantinides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constantinides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Constantinides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Constantinides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

