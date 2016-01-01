Dr. Vazirani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minal Vazirani, MD
Overview
Dr. Minal Vazirani, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Far Hills, NJ. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Far Hills Office22 Peapack Rd, Far Hills, NJ 07931 Directions (844) 543-2537
Integrative Health and Wellness Associates, LLC (Warren)112 Town Center Dr, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (844) 543-2537
Livingston Office200 S Orange Ave Ste 107, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (844) 543-2537
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Minal Vazirani, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1124183017
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazirani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazirani speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazirani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazirani.
