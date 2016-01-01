See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Overview

Dr. Minal Borsada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Borsada works at Serve The People Community Health Center in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Serve The People Community Health Center
    1206 E 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    San Judas Medical Group
    1080 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 957-8787

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Overweight
Hypertension
Obesity
Overweight
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Minal Borsada, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457485500
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Minal Borsada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borsada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borsada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borsada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Borsada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borsada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borsada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borsada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

