Dr. Minakshi Gupta, DDS
Dr. Minakshi Gupta, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Malden, MA. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles School Of Dentistry.
Gentle Dental Malden225 Centre St, Malden, MA 02148 Directions (781) 241-9692
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Gentle and thorough with examinations. Ensured I knew what to expect and continued to check in during a bonding procedure.
- Dentistry
- English
- University Of California, Los Angeles School Of Dentistry
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
