Dr. Mina Tanios, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mina Tanios, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Orthopedic Center1125 Hospital Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3761Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Regency Clinic1000 Regency Ct # 212, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (567) 661-0328
Hospital Affiliations
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr. Tanios after an MRI exposed multilevel lumbar spondylosis of L4 on L5, L5, and S1. L4-5, 8 mm synovial Cyst, lumbar facet joint disease, multilevel disc desiccation, and central disc bulge. He explained to me in detail why I needed surgery and how I should stop smoking. One of my biggest concerns was using opiates due to a past addiction. He developed a pain management program using minimal opiates that I felt comfortable with. It’s been almost 3 months since my surgery, and I feel great. The sciatica is gone. I can see and feel a straighter spine. I’m happy to say I didn’t get hooked on pain pills and I stopped smoking. We talked yesterday and I told him I stopped smoking and he candidly said, I’m impressed. I’m happier you did that than the surgery. I hope I’ve given you an idea of what kind of doctor and man Mina Tanios is. He went above and beyond to earn my trust with his honest and caring demeanor, and his superb surgical skills. Thank you!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1508108713
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
