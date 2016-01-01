Dr. Mina Swofford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swofford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mina Swofford, MD
Overview
Dr. Mina Swofford, MD is a dermatopathology specialist in Anderson, IN. Dr. Swofford completed a residency at Indiana University Hospital. She currently practices at Swofford Dermatology Center and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Swofford is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Swofford Dermatology Center2101 Jackson St Ste 205, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 683-3160
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Mina Swofford, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1346237476
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swofford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swofford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Swofford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swofford.
