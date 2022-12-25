Overview

Dr. Mina Sinacori, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Sinacori works at Memorial Women's Specialist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.