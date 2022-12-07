Dr. Mina Sehhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mina Sehhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mina Sehhat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Tehran University|Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
Mina Sehhat MD2101 Forest Ave Ste 104, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 692-3061
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely loved her. Unfortunately My insurance changed & I had to move to another Dr. Every time I needed her, she was there. Every time I called her, she called me back. She was absolutely the best! I actually miss her as a person.
About Dr. Mina Sehhat, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Persian
- 1558393314
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University|Sutter Delta Medical Center
- Tehran U Hosps|Tehran University Hospitals
- Tehran University|Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
