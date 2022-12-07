Overview

Dr. Mina Sehhat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Tehran University|Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Sehhat works at Mina Sehhat, M.D. in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.