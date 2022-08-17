See All Neurosurgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Mina Safain, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mina Safain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Safain works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Neurosurgery in Boston, MA with other offices in Melrose, MA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Tufts Medical Center
    800 Washington St # 178, Boston, MA 02111
    Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates
    585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cavernous Malformation of Spine
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Fractures
Compression Fracture
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Metastatic Cancer
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Obstructive Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Schwannoma
Skull Fracture
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Cancer
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Instability
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Disease

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Aug 17, 2022
Feeling so much better after surgery. The whole office is awesome! Mark
Mark — Aug 17, 2022
About Dr. Mina Safain, MD

Specialties
  Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1821228883
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  Brigahm & Women's Hosp Endoscopic and Pituitary Fellowship
Internship
  Tufts Medical Center-Neurosurgery
Medical Education
  YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
Board Certifications
  Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mina Safain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safain is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Safain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Safain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Safain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

