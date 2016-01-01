Dr. Mina Ratwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mina Ratwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mina Ratwani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They graduated from Sri Krishna Medical College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra.
Dr. Ratwani works at
Locations
Clinica Familiar San Lucas11050 Atlantic Ave, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 635-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Caremore Medical Group
- Health Net
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mina Ratwani, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1790832483
Education & Certifications
- Sri Krishna Medical College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra
Dr. Ratwani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratwani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ratwani speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratwani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratwani.
