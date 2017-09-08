Dr. Oza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mina Oza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mina Oza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Oza works at
Locations
Northside Mental Health Hospital Inc12512 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 932-5619
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Visited many psychiatrist during 6 years with no results for my depression, anxiety and bipolarity conditions. Wonderful professional Dr.Mina Oza changed my life forever....thanks to her knowledge and assertive communication skills with sick people, in less than 2 months she found me the right prescription that still helping me to be almost completely functional. I improved my behavior, my sleep and communication skills very much. Miss you Dr Oza.
About Dr. Mina Oza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003856063
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
